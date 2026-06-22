Philadelphia Eagles’ DeVonta Smith marries Mya Danielle at Four Seasons Resort Orlando

The Brief Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith married Mya Danielle on June 13 at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando. The wedding featured a black-tie dress code and included 135 guests, with several NFL stars in attendance. Smith and Danielle, who have two daughters, got engaged on New Year's Eve 2024.



Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith married his longtime partner, Mya Danielle, on June 13 in a black-tie ceremony at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, according to People.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 18: Mya Danielle and DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles pose for photographs on the Green Carpet during the Philadelphia Eagles super bowl ring ceremony at The Battery on July 18, 2025 in Philadelphia, Penns Expand

What we know:

Smith and Danielle’s wedding had an all-black, black-tie dress code and was described as timeless and intimate, according to People. The couple was surrounded by family and friends for the nuptials.

The wedding guest list included 135 people, with the NFL world well-represented, according to People. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, former Eagles teammate and current Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown, and several of Smith’s former Alabama teammates attended, including Jaylen Waddle, Pat Surtain II, Jordan Battle, Mack Wilson Sr. and Jerry Jeudy. Other notable NFL players included Nakobe Dean, Jahan Dotson, A.J. Terrell Jr., Isaiah Rodgers and Parris Campbell.

Smith and Danielle did an announcement collaboration on Instagram with Stanlo Photography, who shot the couple in their wedding outfits for the People feature.

The caption reads: "PEOPLE Magazine Exclusive 💍✨ DeVonta Smith Has Another Ring to Add to His Collection! The Philadelphia Eagles star married his longtime love, Mya Danielle, in a timeless and intimate black-tie ceremony on Saturday at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Surrounded by family, friends, and elegance at every turn, the couple officially began their next chapter together."

The NFL also congratulated the newlyweds in a sweet post on Instagram.

The couple’s relationship and engagement

Smith and Danielle, who share 2-year-old daughter Kyse and 1-year-old daughter Kali, met in middle school and got engaged on New Year’s Eve 2024, according to People. The proposal came less than two months before Smith and the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025.

Their story has drawn attention from fans and the NFL community, highlighting Smith’s life off the field and the support from his teammates and friends.

The couple’s journey from middle school sweethearts to marriage adds a personal touch to Smith’s public profile as a Super Bowl champion and Eagles star.

What we don't know:

Details about the couple’s honeymoon plans or additional personal moments from the ceremony have not been shared.