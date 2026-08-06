Philadelphia community leaders honored for crime prevention, supporting public safety

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel says there are a lot of factors at play in keeping Philadelphia’s crime rate down. One of them is community partnerships. That’s why the Department decided to honor more than 50 people for helping to keep their local communities safe.

Commissioner Bethel says to the crowd, "Yes, we’re doing a lot of work, but what often doesn’t get recognized is the work that you do….how you keep your block straight….how you keep other blocks straight."

Omar Muse of the nonprofit organization, Eddie’s House, is one of the award recipients.

Muse told FOX 29 News, "We really specialize in our mentorship program, restorative justice program…. To help the young people think before they do things." He went on to say, "It’s definitely making a difference. The numbers show and the people are happy."

This year, Philadelphia’s homicide rate is 25% lower than this time last year, and last year’s hit a historic low that hadn’t been seen since the 1960s.

Commissioner Bethel explains, "A lot of the work we do goes unseen. And a lot of the work that they do is not seen." He continues, "We wanted them to know at the highest level of the police department, we appreciate them."

Cynthia Hughes, known in West Philadelphia as "Lady Q," is a poet, activist and Founder of The Black Corner, which connects the community with necessary resources. She was honored tonight for leading with her heart.

"I’m a person knocking at your door: ‘What can I do for you? What can we do for each other — how can we get you involved?’"

Getting involved is something that Michael Weiss says he’s done his entire life as a 5th-generation Philadelphian.

"I still think we have some work to do with quality of life issues," says Weiss, who was recognized for his work in Center City: serving as the bridge between law enforcement and the community and building trust with the LGBTQ community. He says working together is key.

"If the police aren’t your partners, and you’re not their partner, it just doesn’t work," says Weiss.

According to the PPD, this was the first time that the community has been recognized in this way, involving the police department's top brass. Commissioner Bethel says they’re looking forward to continuing this new and important event.

