Philadelphia Eagles: Where and when you can buy new Kelly Green gear

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Philadelphia Eagles
FOX 29 Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Running back LeSean McCoy #25 , center Nick Cole #59, offensive tackle King Dunlap #65 and wide receiver Jeremy Maclin #18 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate a touchdown during the NFL season opener game against the Gre

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing to reveal their highly anticipated ‘Kelly Green’ jerseys on Monday, when they will also be available to buy in select locations. 

The Eagles teased the official reveal earlier this week with a sneak peek of the sleeves on the new jerseys. 

Friday, they announced that fans looking to get their hands on some officially licensed jerseys and apparel can do so beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, July 31. 

The team says the Kelly Green Merchandise will be fully stocked and available at all three Eagles Pro Shop locations, including Lincoln Financial Field, Cherry Hill, and Lancaster. 

For more information, visit the Eagles’ website. 