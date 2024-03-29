Philadelphia Easter forecast: Will rain dampen Easter egg hunts, Sunday services?

Good Friday and Phillies Opening Day was a windy, blustery day, but winds will diminish overnight, setting up a nearly perfect Easter weekend.

Friday night into Saturday morning will be cold, as temps drop into the upper 30s.

SATURDAY

Stepping out Saturday morning for Easter egg hunts, it will be dry and chilly across the region, through about noon, when temperatures will rise into the 50s, reaching close to 60 degrees for the day.

However, if you have outdoor plans Saturday evening, you may want to move indoors as rain begins to move into the area around 4 p.m. and sticks around through Saturday night.

EASTER SUNDAY

The rain is gone for Easter Sunday. For Easter sunrise services, bundle up, as overnight temps drop to the mid to upper 40s.

The day will be a beautiful one, with highs in the mid-60s, under partly cloudy skies.

As you close out the day, clouds roll back in, bringing showers late Sunday night and rain to Monday, as you head back to work and the kids head back to school.

The showers look to be over by the time kids are home from school Monday, though rain chances loom through Thursday.

April showers as we begin the month of April. And, that’s no joke.