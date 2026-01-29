Philadelphia EMT charged with allegedly stealing cash from deceased woman in Center City

The Brief A Philadelphia EMT is facing charges after prosecutors say he stole cash from a deceased woman’s wallet in October while responding to a call in Center City. The family of the deceased, Nanette Santilli, says the theft was captured on surveillance video and has left them traumatized. If convicted, Robb could face a sentence of up to three to six years in jail, according to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.



What we know:

Prosecutors say Gary Robb, a 41-year-old former EMT with the Philadelphia Fire Department, was arrested in December and charged with three misdemeanors, including theft. The family of 72-year-old Nanette Santilli says surveillance video appears to show Robb taking money from her wallet after she died of natural causes in her Center City condo.

What they're saying:

"It’s a betrayal of trust, especially to the family," Vincent Giorgio, Santilli’s nephew, told FOX 29.

Giorgio said the family approached Robb at court, and instead of showing remorse, Robb allegedly told them it was a victimless crime. The family also says it has video of Robb shortly before the alleged theft acknowledging a camera in Santilli’s home.

"We’re just constantly reliving this, and I think until this situation ends, it’s just going to constantly be a reminder," Giorgio added.

The Philadelphia Fire Department confirmed Robb is no longer employed but declined further comment.

Prosecutors and city officials respond to allegations

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner called the allegations "an abuse of a position of trust."

"He’s in the home because of his status as an EMT for the fire department, whose salary is paid by [the city], and the allegations are that he is taking money that belongs to the deceased and to her family," he said.

What's next:

If convicted, Robb could face a sentence of up to three to six years in jail, according to Krasner.

The district attorney also said that while Robb would not be automatically barred from working as a first responder in the future if convicted, he hopes public agencies will take due diligence before hiring if he applies.

"If these allegations are confirmed, and if this defendant is convicted, I would like to think that he does not have another opportunity to be in a position of trust," Krasner added.

According to court filings, Robb does not currently have a lawyer. FOX 29 attempted to reach Robb at his Philadelphia home but received no response.