Philadelphia father of 5 killed in double shooting one year ago remembered by family, friends

Family and friends gathered on Saturday to mourn a man who was senselessly gunned down in a North Philadelphia double shooting one year ago.

"Life is completely different because I never thought life would be like this without my brother," said Catena Gary, the sister of Gary Paris.

Paris, or "Peedi" as his loved ones called him, was known as the gentle giant.

"Yeah, I was like the little big sister, but he protected me more than I protected him," Catena recalled. "He was amazing. He was a good person, loving, caring; he would give you the shirt off his back, the shoes off his feet."

One year ago Saturday, he was shot and killed at the intersection of North 3rd and Champlost, along with one of his friends. Today, the gunman awaits trial while his family is left mourning.

"I can't feel him. I don't know how to feel. I don't know how to put it in words. I guess I'm just waking up and going," expressed Catena.

Paris was also known for the local barbershop where the neighborhood would come to chat.

"He loved everybody in the community. He did so much for this community. He started a barbershop to cut his kids' hair, and he would do events for the school year and give out free haircuts. He was really loved and really missed," said Catena Gary.

Now his mother, Denise Wells, says bringing everyone to the neighborhood where he grew up and started the shop is part of the effort to keep his memory alive.

"It doesn't seem real to me right now. It still feels like I'm in a fantasy land, but we need to pray more so these young men can put these guns down, talk about these situations instead of pulling the trigger," Wells said.

And her message Saturday was to put an end to all of the violence.

"The senseless killing has to stop. Put the gun down and pick up a bible. Pray more, shoot less," she said.

Peedi also had five kids, who his family say remain absolutely devastated.