Philadelphia fire: 1 year after the deadly fire, a memorial is unveiled to honor those who died

One year after a tragic fire in Fairmount kills twelve, including eight children, a headstone marking those lost is unveiled to families and Philadelphia’s Fire Commissioner speaks of a national effort to save lives.

It was an early morning fire that raced through the three-story rowhome owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority where fourteen people were living at the time of the blaze. Fire investigators believe a child playing with a lighter ignited a Christmas tree that sent flames racing through the upper floors.

Fire investigators report six smoke detectors were found inside the property either not working or disabled.

Claudine Katin has lived two doors down from the location at North 23rd Street home for nearly two decades. "It was heart-wrenching. It was horrible and we all cried. They had all the families at the school down there and at one point we saw the body bags. It was horrible."

SKYFOX over the scene of the deadly fatal January fire in Fairmount that claimed the lives of 12 people, including eight children.

A small, weathered memorial sits on the sidewalk in front of the boarded-up home. Plywood is wedged into the windows where the frames are still scorched. They serve as a stark reminder to the loss of life.

At the Chelten Hills Cemetery in East Oak Lane, a violin was played and balloons were released as the headstone was unveiled. Mayor Kenney called the day one year ago one of the saddest in the history of Philadelphia.

Howard Robinson lost six children in the fire. He told those gathered he misses them every day.