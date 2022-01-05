Philadelphia fire: City offers resources to support those grieving deadly Fairmount row home fire

Philadelphia has extended resources for people who are struggling to cope with the tragic fire in Fairmount on Wednesday that claimed the lives of twelve people, including eight children.

The city's Office of Emergency Management teamed up with the Red Cross and Salvation Army to establish a Friends and Relatives Center at Bache-Martin Elementary School on North 22nd & Parrish streets.

The center will help family and friends looking for information on loved ones and establish a central location for city and partner services for those affected. The Red Cross will also help those displace by the fire find temporary shelter.

For parents struggling to communicate Wednesday's tragic news to children and young adults, the Philly HopeLine is can provide assistance. By dialing 1-833-PHL-HOPE callers will be connected to clinicians from Uplift Center for Grieving Children.

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office is offering free bereavement support to grieving individuals over the phone and in-person. Those in need of support can call 215-685-7402.

Healthy Minds Philly offers many free mental health resources including crisis support, grief and loss, and anxiety and depression.

Philadelphia residents in need of smoke detectors can request them from the city and the fire department will install them for free. There should be one alarm on each floor of every home, including a basement level.

