Hunting Park fire injures 1 firefighter; at least 4 people displaced

Philadelphia fire crews battled a heavy fire in a three-story building in Hunting Park.

Firefighters were called Wednesday afternoon, a little before 3 p.m., to the intersection of West Cayuga and North Broad Streets, in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood, for the fire in a three-story building.

Crews faced raging flames on the second and third floors when they arrived to the location.

As the fire grew, firefighters quickly established a cautionary zone around the structure, in case it collapsed.

It took crews about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Officials say three buildings nearby were also damaged in the flames. They say at least four people have been displaced.

One firefighter was transported by medics for a minor injury.

No cause of the blaze was listed.

