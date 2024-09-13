Philadelphia fire: Massive blaze tears through multi-story building in Frankford

Firefighters are battling a massive blaze that engulfed a multi-story building in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood early Friday morning.

The four fire erupted around 5:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of Adams Avenue.

Footage from SkyFOX shows flames ripping through the building as ladder trucks douse the fire from different positions.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Derrick Bowman said several people have been displaced, but so far there are no injuries to report.

Firefighters are asking residents who live near the fire to shelter-in-place, and to avoid the area as crews work to get the blaze under control.