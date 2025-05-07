What is the future of iconic Wildwood tram cars?

The Brief The Sightseer Tram cars in Wildwood have added a new Ford Maverick Hybrid Pickup Truck to their fleet. The historic tram cars will continue shuttling visitors up and down the boardwalk this summer. The hybrid pickup truck will be tested and no decisions have been made so far about additional purchases.



A new vehicle is debuting on the Wildwood Boardwalk this season and it’s outfitted in the iconic yellow and Sightseer tram car logos.

What we know:

The Wildwoods Boardwalk Special Improvement District says the nonprofit purchased one Ford Maverick Hybrid Pickup Truck for testing purposes.

Patrick Rosenello, the nonprofit Executive Director, said the truck will be used as a service vehicle when the historic trams break down and tested as a power unit to pull tram cars. He said the beloved tram car engines, some dating as far back to 1939, will continue to serve visitors to the boardwalk.

"Something we’re going to try out this summer. You will see that Ford Maverick up here on the boardwalk. No decision has been made to replace all the engines with the Ford Maverick," said Rosenello.

By the numbers:

The truck costs about $35,000, according to Rosenello which is a fraction of building a replica, full-electric tram where the engine alone is more than $200,000.

"This nonprofit has worked very hard for a lot of years to keep them up here," said Rosenello. "In order to keep them up here, we have to make some changes to get engines we can actually afford to operate and are practical to operate, and so we have to look at all those options."

What they're saying:

John Quinn of Quinn’s Original Fudge Island said the tram cars a traffic driver for Wildwood Boardwalk businesses.

"For merchants trying to make it I think it’s very, very advantageous for people to be able to go from one end of the boardwalk to the next. You know, with little kids, there may be older people, it’s too much for them to walk and then the heat of the summer - it gets really hot during the daytime. I mean, we need the tram," said Quinn.

Joette Marnell resides in Wildwood during the summers and said she loves the iconic and nostalgic tram cars.

"We’d bring a little glass of wine on it with us and just ride it and sightsee," said Marnell. "The boardwalk is two miles long, I believe, so it’s nice if you want to walk one way and take the tram back."