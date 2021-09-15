Philadelphia Flyers announce team, staff will be fully vaccinated for 2021-2022 season

article

The Philadelphia Flyers announced Tuesday that the full roster of players, coaches, and hockey operations staff will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before the start of the 2021-2022 season.

"We’ll be fully vaccinated for the start of the season, for sure." said Chuck Fletcher, General Manager and President of Hockey Operations. "We’ve had a great response from staff and players and we look forward to having a much more normal season than last year."

The Philadelphia Flyers have been a vocal advocate of the COVID-19 vaccine going so far as to launch a "Take Your Shot" campaign. The "Take Your Shot" campaign made the organization the first professional sports team in the state and the first in the NHL franchise to create a comprehensive program to support COVID-19 vaccination.

"Through our partnership with Penn Medicine, the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, local health officials, and others, we’ve had a strong voice in encouraging vaccination across the region. Setting a positive example is important to us and we are proud to have our entire team vaccinated before the start of the season." said Valerie Camillo, President of Business Operations for the Philadelphia Flyers.

