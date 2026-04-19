Philadelphia Flyers win Game 1 vs Penguins, grab 1-0 series lead on road

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The Brief The Flyers opened the playoffs with a 3-2 win over the Penguins in Game 1. Travis Sanheim scored the go-ahead goal in the third period. Philadelphia now leads the series 1-0 after winning on the road.



The Flyers are back in the playoffs and already making noise, opening their series with a road win over a division rival.

What we know:

The Flyers defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Saturday night.

Travis Sanheim scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, giving Philadelphia the lead for good.

Rookie Porter Martone added an insurance goal late in the game, helping seal the win.

The Flyers held off a late push from Pittsburgh to secure the victory and take a 1-0 series lead.

Why this matters

This marks Philadelphia’s return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, and the team is carrying momentum from a strong finish to the regular season.

Winning Game 1 on the road gives the Flyers an early advantage in the series and puts pressure on Pittsburgh heading into the next matchup.

What's next:

Game 2 is set for Monday in Pittsburgh before the series shifts to Philadelphia later in the week.