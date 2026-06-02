2 police officers injured, suspect killed in Atlantic City shooting: officials

The Brief A deadly shooting involving police officers is under investigation in Atlantic City. Officials say two Atlantic City police officers were shot, and the suspect was killed. This is a developing story.



An investigation is underway in Atlantic City after officials say a deadly shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

At around 3:30 p.m. reports came in of an officer-involved shooting in the area of North Florida Avenue in Atlantic City.

Early reports say officers arrived at a residence to execute a warrant.

Officials say two Atlantic City police officers were shot during the incident.

The suspect in the incident was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story.

FOX 29 will be LIVE at the scene and the hospital where the injured officers are being treated.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the two officers shot are unknown at this time. Details surrounding the shooting are still developing.