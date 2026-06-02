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2 police officers injured, suspect killed in Atlantic City shooting: officials

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Crime & Public Safety
Updated June 2, 2026 4:04 PM EDT Published June 2, 2026 4:02 PM EDT

The Brief

    • A deadly shooting involving police officers is under investigation in Atlantic City.
    • Officials say two Atlantic City police officers were shot, and the suspect was killed.
    • This is a developing story.

ATLANTIC CITY - An investigation is underway in Atlantic City after officials say a deadly shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon. 

What we know:

At around 3:30 p.m. reports came in of an officer-involved shooting in the area of North Florida Avenue in Atlantic City.

Early reports say officers arrived at a residence to execute a warrant.

Officials say two Atlantic City police officers were shot during the incident. 

The suspect in the incident was pronounced dead at the scene. 

This is a developing story. 

FOX 29 will be LIVE at the scene and the hospital where the injured officers are being treated. 

What we don't know:

The conditions of the two officers shot are unknown at this time. Details surrounding the shooting are still developing. 

The Source: The information in this story is from Atlantic City officials.

Crime & Public SafetyNews