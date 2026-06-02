2 police officers injured, suspect killed in Atlantic City shooting: officials
ATLANTIC CITY - An investigation is underway in Atlantic City after officials say a deadly shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon.
What we know:
At around 3:30 p.m. reports came in of an officer-involved shooting in the area of North Florida Avenue in Atlantic City.
Early reports say officers arrived at a residence to execute a warrant.
Officials say two Atlantic City police officers were shot during the incident.
The suspect in the incident was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is a developing story.
FOX 29 will be LIVE at the scene and the hospital where the injured officers are being treated.
What we don't know:
The conditions of the two officers shot are unknown at this time. Details surrounding the shooting are still developing.
The Source: The information in this story is from Atlantic City officials.