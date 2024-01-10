Philadelphia forecast: Another rain maker on the way following Tuesday night's deluge

A massive coastal storm that brought flooding rain and strong winds across the Delaware Valley Tuesday night wrapped up on Wednesday morning.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says strong winds and residual flooding from the 1-3 inches of rainfall will remain a concern throughout the day Wednesday.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect with forecasters warning of sustained winds between 20-25 MPH and powerful gusts that could reach up to 45 MPH.

Along with blustery winds and clouds, temperatures will sit in the mid-40s in most places, including Philadelphia where the high will peak at 46 degrees.

Tuesday's nor'easter left a path of destruction across parts of the Delaware Valley, including downed trees and power outages.

Rescue crews in Northampton County needed to use a small boat to save a man from his truck after it became overwhelmed by floodwaters.

Towns along New Jersey's coast experienced street flooding and tropical storm force winds that were clocked above 70 MPH in Wildwood and LBI.

As the region bails itself out from Tuesday night's deluge, forecasters are keeping their eye on another soaker that will impact the region on Friday night.

The storm could dump up to an inch of rainfall on top of waterlogged grounds and high rivers, which could once again raise concerns about flooding.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, blustery. High: 46

THURSDAY: Sunny, dry. High: 48

FRIDAY: Overnight rain. High: 48

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 40

SUNDAY: Windy, cooler. High: 36