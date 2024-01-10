Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 12:00 PM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
4
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Wind Advisory
until WED 6:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM EST until WED 6:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Philadelphia forecast: Another rain maker on the way following Tuesday night's deluge

Published 
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: Wednesday morning update

FOX 29's Sue Serio has your Wednesday morning forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - A massive coastal storm that brought flooding rain and strong winds across the Delaware Valley Tuesday night wrapped up on Wednesday morning.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says strong winds and residual flooding from the 1-3 inches of rainfall will remain a concern throughout the day Wednesday. 

A Wind Advisory remains in effect with forecasters warning of sustained winds between 20-25 MPH and powerful gusts that could reach up to 45 MPH.

Along with blustery winds and clouds, temperatures will sit in the mid-40s in most places, including Philadelphia where the high will peak at 46 degrees.

Tuesday's nor'easter left a path of destruction across parts of the Delaware Valley, including downed trees and power outages

Rescue crews in Northampton County needed to use a small boat to save a man from his truck after it became overwhelmed by floodwaters. 

Towns along New Jersey's coast experienced street flooding and tropical storm force winds that were clocked above 70 MPH in Wildwood and LBI. 

Crews rescue man from floodwaters amid Pennsylvania storm

The daring rescue was caught on video as crews used a small boat to bring the man to safety.

As the region bails itself out from Tuesday night's deluge, forecasters are keeping their eye on another soaker that will impact the region on Friday night. 

The storm could dump up to an inch of rainfall on top of waterlogged grounds and high rivers, which could once again raise concerns about flooding.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, blustery. High: 46

THURSDAY: Sunny, dry. High: 48

FRIDAY: Overnight rain. High: 48

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 40

SUNDAY: Windy, cooler. High: 36