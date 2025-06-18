Man shot in the face, suspect in custody for homicide in North Philadelphia

The Brief A man is dead after being shot in the face in North Philadelphia late Tuesday night. The suspected shooter has been taken into custody. Witnesses tell police that the deceased man was trying to break into a nearby home.



A late-night shooting in North Philadelphia left one man dead and another arrested as police continue to investigate.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 2100 block of North 21st Street just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They arrived to find a 29-year-old man bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to his face.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A short time later, officers saw a suspicious man walking quickly nearby. He was taken into custody after he was found with a handgun.

Thirteen shell casings were recovered from the scene, along with a large metal pipe wrench, door knob and door lock.

Witnesses tell police that the deceased man was trying to force his way into a nearby property, where he knew at least one woman inside.

Police say that incident, which happened prior to the deadly shooting, appears to be domestic.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased man and suspect have yet to be released.

A motive for the deadly shooting is also still unknown, and charges have yet to be announced.