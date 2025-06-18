Expand / Collapse search

Man shot in the face, suspect in custody for homicide in North Philadelphia

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 18, 2025 7:10am EDT
Philadelphia
The Brief

    • A man is dead after being shot in the face in North Philadelphia late Tuesday night.
    • The suspected shooter has been taken into custody.
    • Witnesses tell police that the deceased man was trying to break into a nearby home.

PHILADELPHIA - A late-night shooting in North Philadelphia left one man dead and another arrested as police continue to investigate.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 2100 block of North 21st Street just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They arrived to find a 29-year-old man bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to his face.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A short time later, officers saw a suspicious man walking quickly nearby. He was taken into custody after he was found with a handgun.

Thirteen shell casings were recovered from the scene, along with a large metal pipe wrench, door knob and door lock.

Witnesses tell police that the deceased man was trying to force his way into a nearby property, where he knew at least one woman inside.

Police say that incident, which happened prior to the deadly shooting, appears to be domestic.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased man and suspect have yet to be released.

A motive for the deadly shooting is also still unknown, and charges have yet to be announced.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.

