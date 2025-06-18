Man shot in the face, suspect in custody for homicide in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A late-night shooting in North Philadelphia left one man dead and another arrested as police continue to investigate.
What we know:
Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 2100 block of North 21st Street just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
They arrived to find a 29-year-old man bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to his face.
He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A short time later, officers saw a suspicious man walking quickly nearby. He was taken into custody after he was found with a handgun.
Thirteen shell casings were recovered from the scene, along with a large metal pipe wrench, door knob and door lock.
Witnesses tell police that the deceased man was trying to force his way into a nearby property, where he knew at least one woman inside.
Police say that incident, which happened prior to the deadly shooting, appears to be domestic.
What we don't know:
The identity of the deceased man and suspect have yet to be released.
A motive for the deadly shooting is also still unknown, and charges have yet to be announced.
