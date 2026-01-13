Philadelphia gears up for FIFA World Cup with free FanFest

The Brief The FIFA World Cup kicks off in 149 days, with Philadelphia as one of the host cities. Preparations in Fairmount Park include new sidewalks, surveillance cameras, and landscaping. Philadelphia's FanFest will be free, featuring music, parties, and local food trucks.



The countdown to the FIFA World Cup is on, with Philadelphia gearing up as one of the 16 North American host cities.

Preparations underway in Fairmount Park

Fairmount Park is undergoing significant changes, including new sidewalks and surveillance cameras, as it prepares for the 39-day World Cup FanFest.

Meg Kane, CEO of Philadelphia Soccer 2026, said, "It’s a bit surreal to be honest that FIFA World Cup is finally here this is an event that the city has been working on since 2017."

The FanFest will be a major attraction, offering free entry with music, parties, and a parade of local food trucks.

Kane emphasized the importance of safety and logistics, saying, "Those are the two key areas. If people feel safe and they are to be able to continue to moving that is what allows them to open themselves up to the joy and magic of it these major events."

Unlike some other host cities, Philadelphia’s fan fest will be free.

The match schedule at Lincoln Financial Field begins on June 14th with Côte d'Ivoire vs. Ecuador (Group E)

June 19: Brazil vs. Haiti (Group C)

June 22: France vs. (Playoff Winner) (Group I)

June 25: Curaçao vs. Côte d'Ivoire (Group E)

June 27: Croatia vs. Ghana (Group L)

July 4: Round of 16 (Teams TBD)

Local perspective:

Tom Kramer, a Fairmount resident near Lemon Hill, expressed his hopes for a safe and enjoyable event. "Hopefully fun and hopefully safe. I mean Lemon Hill has had its share of unofficial parties that sometimes turn wrong. Hopefully it goes off without a hitch and the city all comes together to enjoy," said Kramer.

The city is also preparing for an influx of 500,000 visitors and media along with thousands of volunteers now being trained and hotels ready to host teams and fans.

What we don't know:

The specific team that will make Subaru Park their Home Camp is expected to be announced in the coming months.