Philadelphia glows pink in honor of the Magical Mila Foundation

Philadelphia was glowing pink on Thursday night for a local little girl in honor of NF Awareness Month.

FOX 29's Executive Producer, Jessica Klein, had a baby girl named Mila who had NF and high blood pressure.

Here is Mila's story.

Mila Gray Roomberg was born on September 16, 2017.

When she was just a few weeks old, her parents, Jess and Dan, started noticing birthmarks on her back.

They took her to CHOP Dermatology and Genetics and Mila was later diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis type 1, which is also known as NF1.

Besides her birthmarks, Mila did not have any known symptoms. In fact, most of her life was normal.

But when Mila was 14 months old, her high blood pressure was discovered.

She was diagnosed with mid-aortic syndrome and renovascular hypertension.

These two conditions were rare manifestations of her NF1 that caused her high blood pressure.

Mila was hospitalized and put on 5 different medications to try to bring down her blood pressure.

After nearly 6 weeks in the hospital, Mila and her parents went home. However, two months later, her medication started to fail and Mila had to have an 8-hour surgery at the University of Michigan to save her life.

The surgery was successful but then she had a complication. She fought for one more day.

Mila passed away on March 2, 2019 in her parents arms. Mila was 17 and a half months old.

Now, the Magical Mila Foundation works in an effort to make it so that children under three can have their blood pressure taken in a way that works for them.

Currently, there is no easy process to check a child's blood pressure when they're under the age of 3.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, kids under 3 don't need their blood pressure checked unless there is a reason to like if they have a genetic condition or if they were born prematurely.

It's also because it is so hard to get a blood pressure on babies and toddlers since they start crying. The number is a false positive.

The Magical Mila Foundation has already donated almost $200,000 to chop.

They've launched "BP under 3" which is a successful clinical trial. They work with the head of the NF Department and the Head of Nephrology to purchase machines typically used for kids over 3.

These machines take the blood pressure on the way up instead of the way down so it's less painful for kids. They don't cry and it's working.

They are currently in use in the NICU unit, on the Nephrology floor and they are rolling them out to primary care.

The Magical Mila Foundation hopes to get them into more hospitals.

