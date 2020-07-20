Philadelphia gyms, fitness centers reopen under new health and safety guidelines

Gyms and fitness centers in Philadelphia are allowed to reopen on Monday after being shut down since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf previously allowed gyms and fitness centers to reopen under some strict safety standards including mask and social distancing requirements.

Philadelphia gyms must adhere by similar safety guidelines. In addition, exercise classes must be fewer than 10 people.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley noted last week that many people find it difficult to exercise while wearing a mask, and recommended those people avoid gyms because masks will be required.

The health department will be doing unannounced inspections at city gyms.

