Philadelphia heat wave brings unhealthy air alert, severe storm threat this weekend

The Brief Temperatures are expected to stay in the 90s as the Philadelphia region sees another heat wave. A Code Orange air quality alert is in effect for parts of the area. Some schools are moving to virtual learning because of the heat.



The Philadelphia region is heating up Friday as temperatures climb into the 90s, with an unhealthy air alert in effect and storm chances expected to increase this weekend.

What we know:

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s in Philadelphia on Friday as another heat wave settles into the region.

The heat is expected to continue Saturday, with highs again in the mid-90s before temperatures ease slightly Sunday.

An unhealthy air alert for sensitive groups is in effect for parts of the region, including Philadelphia, Montgomery, Bucks, Chester and Delaware counties.

Children, older adults and people with respiratory conditions should limit heavy outdoor activity during the alert.

Air quality alert

Pennsylvania’s health department issued a Code Orange air quality alert for Philadelphia, Montgomery, Bucks, Chester and Delaware counties.

A Code Orange alert means air pollution may be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Children, older adults and people with respiratory conditions are advised to avoid heavy outdoor activity during the alert.

School impacts

The heat is also affecting some schools in Philadelphia.

The School District of Philadelphia said 52 schools are moving to virtual learning Friday because of the heat. Early childhood learning programs at those schools are also virtual.

All after-school activities at the impacted schools are canceled.

Storm chances

Most of Friday is expected to stay hot and dry.

Storm chances increase later Saturday and into Sunday as humidity builds and a front approaches the region.

Areas north and west of Philadelphia could see stronger thunderstorms Saturday evening.

The latest forecast has Philadelphia near 94 Friday, 95 Saturday and 90 Sunday, with a chance for a spotty thunderstorm Sunday afternoon.

What's next:

Most of Saturday is expected to stay dry before storm chances increase later in the day and overnight.

Temperatures are expected to improve behind the front by Sunday.

Officials in Delaware and Chester counties are also urging residents to conserve water amid dry conditions.