Philadelphia heat wave: Tips to keep your AC running cool during 100-degree temperatures

The Brief Temperatures across the region are pushing into the 100s this week. HVAC companies are seeing increased service calls. Experts say to make sure your filters are changed, and that your unit isn't set to too low a temperature.



A local HVAC company says it's working 24–7 to keep up with soaring temperatures and soaring demand for its services.

What they're saying:

Ryan Corbett, co-owner of Dream Team Home Services, a FOX 29 sponsor, says: "It's insane. Guys are working 70–80 hours a week just trying to keep up with this weather."

With temperatures in the triple digits this week, Corbett says it's all hands on deck.

"We have guys on call. We're bringing more guys on call," he said."

Willy Cabrera, one of Dream Team's technicians, says most of the calls they're getting right now involve "a lot of dirt and debris [built] up on outdoor units on coils, overheating compressors and capacitors."

Cabrera says he has a standard checklist when responding to a call, including taking temperatures and pressures in the unit, checking refrigerant levels, checking for leaks and making sure the coils are clean.

What you can do:

Cabrera says there are simple steps you can take to keep your HVAC unit working, including most importantly, changing your filters.

"We're getting a lot of calls for people with dirty filters that haven't kept up with their maintenance and the next thing you know, your unit freezes because there's not enough air flowing through," Cabrera said.

Some other ways you can keep the heat out, Cabrera says, are by closing your blinds and curtains, and not putting too much stress on the system.

"A common mistake is setting your system at a low temperature, like 65," Cabrera said. "People think it's going to cool their house faster when it puts a lot of stress on the system. A better temperature is between 70–72 degrees. That way, it's even throughout the day. No stress on your system and it will keep your house cool."

If your system is making unexpected noises, Corbett says, consider calling an HVAC professional.

"It's kind of like a car," Corbett said. "A little bit of maintenance and a little bit of love go a long way down the road."