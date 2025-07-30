Philadelphia hospital among top in US; best hospitals in NJ, Pa. and Delaware

article

The Brief The best hospitals in the country were just named and ranked by U.S. News and World Report. One hospital in Philadelphia ranked among the Top 20 in the United States. The report also ranks hospitals by state.



If you need a medical procedure, or find yourself in a medical emergency, you may want to check out the most recent hospital rankings in your area.

What we know:

U.S. News and World Report recently released its list of the Top 20 best hospitals in the country for 2025.

Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian in Philadelphia was named to the "Best Hospitals Honor Roll," along with Hackensack University Medical Center at Hackensack Meridian Health in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Penn-Presbyterian was also nationally ranked in 11 different specialties.

The report also ranked the best hospitals for each state: Here are the top hospitals in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware:

New Jersey

Hackensack University Medical Center at Hackensack Meridian Health in Hackensack Morristown Medical Center Atlantic Health System in Morristown Overlook Medical Center Atlantic Health System in Summit Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick Jersey Shore University Medical Center at Hackensack Meridian Health in Neptune

Pennsylvania

Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian in Philadelphia UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside in Pittsburgh Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest-Jefferson Health in Allentown Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital in Lancaster Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals-Jefferson Health in Philadelphia

In Delaware, the ChristianaCare Hospitals in Newark was the only ranked hospital.

Dig deeper:

To find the best hospital in the country, U.S. News rates hospitals on 22 benchmark procedures and conditions based on each hospital's patient outcomes, quality of patient experience and whether the hospital is adequately staffed.

To be counted among this year's 504 Best Regional Hospitals, a hospital had to outperform in at least eight of the procedures and conditions U.S. News evaluates and meet other criteria.