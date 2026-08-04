Philadelphia hosts public screening of '1776 Seconds: Philadelphia Illuminated' at City Hall

The Brief Philadelphia hosted a public screening of "1776 Seconds: Philadelphia Illuminated" at City Hall. The event featured live music, city officials and a massive 500-square-foot space for the film. The film highlights stories from all city council districts and celebrates the nation’s 250th anniversary.



The north apron of City Hall was transformed Tuesday night for the public screening of "1776 Seconds: Philadelphia Illuminated" and a public program led by Creative Philadelphia, according to city officials.

Creative Philadelphia, the city’s office of arts and culture, shut down the JF Kennedy Boulevard side of City Hall for the event from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The celebration included live music, remarks from city leaders and a film premiere that spotlighted stories from across Philadelphia.

City Hall hosts massive outdoor film screening

Mayor Cherelle Parker addressed the crowd before the screening, saying, "We wanted to give you the respect that you deserve, Philly, and so we found you the biggest screen that we possibly could. I don’t know how you did this, Val Gay. But they tell me it’s 500 square feet of public pride right here on Philadelphia City Hall," said Parker.

Val Gay, Chief Cultural and Executive Director of Creative Philadelphia, said, "During our time we interviewed artists, neighborhoods, neighbors, long-time residents, and new Philadelphians. Together they remind us that the story of Philadelphia doesn’t belong to one person or place," said Gay.

The event drew Philadelphians eager to celebrate the city’s history and the nation’s 250th anniversary. "It’s my city, it’s what I do. It’s 1776, it’s time for all of this to happen. It’s 250 anniversary. I wanted to be a part," said Mary Carol Swanson of South Philadelphia.

Live performances from the Hiruy Tirfe Quartet kept the energy high before the film’s 9:00 p.m. premiere.

The 1776-second film gave a platform for all city council districts to be represented on the city’s central municipal building, with its duration paying homage to the nation’s semiquincentennial.

The city says all the featured interviews happened throughout this year at various block parties. Participants of the film share about their life in the city and memories.

The film and event aimed to bring together longtime residents and new Philadelphians, highlighting the city’s diversity and shared history.

"When you look up at these walls, it’s important to me that you know that you see yourselves,"Mayor Parker told the crowd.

The event was designed to showcase Philadelphia’s unique role in the nation’s founding and ongoing story. The film’s title and length reference the year 1776 and the 250th anniversary being celebrated.

Creative Philadelphia led the project, gathering interviews from across the city to ensure every council district was represented.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if additional screenings of "1776 Seconds: Philadelphia Illuminated" are planned or how the film will be made available to those who missed the event.