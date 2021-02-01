Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Philadelphia County, Western Chester County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, New Castle County
6
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Mercer County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 5:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 7:00 AM EST until TUE 5:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
High Wind Warning
from MON 7:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 PM EST, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 10:00 AM EST until TUE 5:00 PM EST, Kent County

Philadelphia International Airport reporting delays, cancellations and urge public to check ahead

Philadelphia International Airport
Philadelphia International Airport

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Officials with Philadelphia International Airport are reporting the cancellation of flights, due to Monday’s snowstorm.

Over 110 flights were canceled by late Monday morning. An additional 48 flight delays were reported by early Monday afternoon.

Weather conditions were reported to deteriorate as Monday progressed. Airport officials announced passengers scheduled to depart or people expecting to pick up anyone at the airport in the afternoon or evening should check the airport’s website for the most current flight situation. People can access that information, here.

As of early Monday afternoon, it was reported both of the primary runways were open and ground crews were busy in the preparation of the next round of forecasted snow.

___

