Philadelphia judge could face discipline over promotion of wife’s cheesesteak shop

A Philadelphia judge could face disciplinary actions for promoting his wife’s cheesesteak shop.

The Pennsylvania Judicial Board filed an official complaint against Judge Scott DiClaudio.

The board claims DiClaudio did not upload judicial standards and ethics by appearing in print and television media outlets promoting ‘Shay’s Steaks,’ owned by his wife Jackee.

The complaint cites his appearance on Good Day Philadelphia’s ‘Ya Gotta Try This’ segment.

Judge DiClaudio released a statement on Tuesday. You can read his fill statement below.

"After reading the Complaint filed by the JCB, I understand their initial concern. However, we are confident that after a full and fair hearing that Justice will prevail. The assertion that the undersigned used this Judicial oƯice to garner business for Shay’s Steaks (His wife’s highly acclaimed restaurant) is simply, Untrue. The allegation that the Personal Instagram account was used to influence patrons to dine at Shay’s is Absurd. Initially, It’s a PRIVATE account! The Bio written over 5 years ago stated: "Raised in Philly. Central and Temple Grad. Legal trifecta: Asst. DA, Defense Atty, and now, Judge. Maker of City’s best Cheesesteak and Milkshake #Shay’s" My parents owned and operated "Shay’s" (in South Philadelphia) from 1975 to 2000 – We loved being part of the neighborhood. They retired in the year 2000 and both passed away shortly thereafter. The reference made that I make awesome milkshakes and cheesesteaks was DIRECTLY referencing THAT Shay’s, not the current Restaurant, Shay’s STEAKS. Documentation has been provided, along with photo’s confirming that information. When the private bio was written, the undersigned has not yet met his beautiful wife, Jackee, had no idea they would marry, didn’t anticipate living in Center City, in a building that hadn’t yet been converted to apartments, nor had any intention of supporting his wife in opening a restaurant. She had no prior knowledge of the original Shay’s existence. The restaurant has over 2,300 positive reviews (and a 4.9/5 average rating) and is rated the #3 STEAKHOUSE in America on YELP. The small sampling of reviews included in the JCB complaint are very positive. The undersigned is confused on how it’s a violation of Judicial Ethics to support his wife and help patrons from all over the world enjoy good food, in a pleasant atmosphere, sharing a laugh, while promoting our incredible City. One would think that would put the Judiciary in a positive light. In summary, I have never used my oƯice to solicit business. While I did participate in a Podcast about mental health with my friend Chris (for his 400 followers, sorry Chris), it certainly wasn’t used as an advertising tool. I’ve frequently declined invitations to appear on platforms that have MILLIONS of followers, both on traditional media and Social media. I look forward to a hearing to clear my name.