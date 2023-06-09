Philadelphia man charged in two dozen burglaries, robberies of local stores

article

A Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged in connection with two dozen robberies investigators say occurred in the city and Montgomery County.

Jamal Reid, 35, was arrested in connection with 24 burglaries with total losses amounting to nearly $300,000.

Investigators say a task force found that between May 2021 and March 2022 burglaries at businesses across Montgomery County and Philadelphia had a common scheme. In those incidents, businesses with skill machines were targeted during overnight hours.

Once inside, burglars tried to open cash registers, break into skill machines, or open safes. In two of the incidents, the suspects stole two vehicles, key fobs, and other items and other items at a car dealership.

Officials say the task force investigating the burglaries connected the incidents to Reid using DNA and fingerprint evidence, cellphone images, and cellphone data that showed his phone was present at the burglary locations. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says video surveillance video also connected Reid to the burglaries.

According to the DA’s office, the total loss for all 24 burglaries – including damages and thefts – totaled more than $290,000. Cash, more than 50 vehicle keys, a laptop, ATM machine, cash registers, skill machines, cigarettes, lottery tickets, a BMW, and a Mercedes Benz were all stolen during these incidents.

Reid has been charged with multiple counts of robbery, burglary, conspiracy, theft, and related offenses. He was arraigned last week and bail was set at just over $10,000.