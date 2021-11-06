Philadelphia man details experience at deadly Astroworld concert

When Philadelphia native Jordan Bryan purchased tickets to the Astroworld concert in Houston to see headliner Travis Scott, he knew it would be wild but he never expected it to turn deadly.

According to officials in Houston, eight people died as a result of massive crowd "compression."

In a video provided to FOX 29 by Bryan, you can see people stepping and falling on one another in a panic that lasted nearly an hour.

"Before [Travis Scott] came out people were fainting, limp bodies were getting crowd surfed towards the front towards security to get them out," Bryan said. "People were crying, people were having panic attacks, it was actually mind-boggling."

He says security and staff there were completely overwhelmed and unprepared for so many people.

"Honestly, I don’t think they had the man power. I don’t think they had the staff, we outnumbered them exponentially," said Bryan.

More than 300 people have been treated for injuries, according to officials. Bryan escaped without any physical harm, but said at one point in the chaos he was underneath a "most pit."

"I was definitely scared at moments," Bryan said. "There was one point I was on the ground in a mosh pit and I was like on top of someone screaming about their leg luckily I’m strong enough to get up."

Bryan says most of all he’s heartbroken for the families of loved ones lost.

"I can’t imagine what they’re going through. My condolences to the individuals and families that lost loved ones yesterday…no concert is worth a life."

Authorities in Houston were unable to provide the age range of all patients hospitalized but confirmed one was a child as young as 10-years-old.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner did not release the identity of the eight people who died but said one was 14-years-old, another was 16-years-old, two were 21-years-old, two others were 23-years-old, another was 27-years-old but the eighth person is unknown, as of this writing.

