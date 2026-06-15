Philadelphia man killed in hit-and-run while trying to jump-start car; fleeing driver arrested

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The Brief A 60-year-old man died after a three-car crash early Monday on West Hunting Park Avenue. Police say the driver who caused the crash fled but was later apprehended. Charges are pending as the investigation continues.



A 60-year-old man was killed in a three-vehicle crash early Monday on West Hunting Park Avenue, and police say the driver who caused the crash fled the scene but was later taken into custody.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 2500 block of West Hunting Park Avenue at about 3:42 a.m. Monday for a report of a multi-vehicle crash.

Investigators say Roger Bailey, 60, was trying to jump-start his disabled Ford Escape with help from a 61-year-old woman in a Subaru Forester when a Honda Pilot hit the Ford Escape, pushing it into the Subaru and striking Bailey. Police say Bailey was positioned in between his car and the Subaru at the time of the collision.

Police say the driver of the Honda Pilot, a 26-year-old woman, fled westbound after the crash but was found and apprehended a short time later.

Philadelphia Fire Department medics transported Bailey to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 3:54 a.m.

The Crash Investigation Division is leading the investigation, and officials say charges against the Honda Pilot’s driver are pending.

The area was closed off for several hours as investigators documented the scene and interviewed witnesses.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the 26-year-old driver or specified what charges she may face. Details about the exact circumstances leading up to the crash and whether speed or impairment were factors have not been shared.