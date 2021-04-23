Philadelphia man shot and killed woman at stoplight in Lansdale last fall, DA says

article

A Philadelphia man is facing a first-degree murder charge after prosecutors said he stalked a Bucks County woman in his car and fatally shot her at a stoplight in Lansdale last fall.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said Ebony Pack, 30, was driving to a friend's house around 9 p.m. on Nov. 28 when she was followed by 52-year-old Ricky Vance from the Bensalem toll plaza to the Fort Washington toll plaza on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Investigators said Pack stopped at a red light on East Hancock Street just before 10 p.m. when Vance allegedly pulled up next to her and fired at least 10 shots through the driver's side door. Pack's car rolled through the intersection and crashed into a light pole. She was taken to Abington-Lansdale Hospital where she died.

Nearby security footage from the North Penn School District Educational Building captured the shooting, according to prosecutors. Homicide investigators allegedly found particles of gunshot residue on the passenger's side of Vance's car.

Investigators fear that Vance might not have acted alone in the fatal shooting of Ebony Pack. They have extended a $10,000 reward for anyone with more information on the homicide.

Vance has been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, gun charges and related offenses. He is being held without bail at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter