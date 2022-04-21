Philadelphia man shot dead while answering his front door in Olney

Philadelphia police are looking for two armed male suspects after a man was killed at his house in Onley early Thursday morning.

The 31-year-old man was shot and killed inside his house on the 500 block of Marwood Road just after midnight on Thursday, police say.

Police say two suspects opened fire on the victim after knocking on his door.

Two family members were also inside the house when shots rang out, however police say neither were injured during the shooting.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found lying on his living room floor with gunshot wounds, according to police. Eleven shell casings were also found inside and outside the home.

Advertisement

Both suspects fled the scene in an SUV, police say.