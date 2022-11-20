2022 Philadelphia Marathon: Dominic Ondoro and Philly local Amber Zimmerman win; full results

Runners Dominic Ondoro and Amber Zimmerman both raced to the finish Sunday morning taking first place for men and women in the 2022 Philadelphia Marathon.

The marathon kicked off early Sunday morning as runners took their mark just before 7 a.m. at the Ben Franklin Parkway, and took off on their 26.2-mile trek across the city.

City Hall, the Vietnam and Korean War Veterans Memorials, Old Swedes Church, the Schuylkill River, Memorial Hall - thousands bundled up as they ran past some of Philadelphia's iconic venues in the blustery cold.

Dominic Ondoro from Texas was the first to cross the finish line for the men's race in 2 hours, 14 minutes and 20 seconds. He was followed by Gilmar Lopes in second place and Benard Koech in third, both finishing a minute and 20 second later.

Philadelphia local Amber Zimmerman was victorious for the women's race, finishing in 2 hours, 31 minutes and 35 seconds. Just six seconds later, Maegan Krifchin took second place as Fantu Zewude Jifar claimed third place a minute and 30 seconds later.

For the wheelchair race, James Senbeta took first for men with a race time of 1 hour, 47 minutes, 15 seconds. Michelle Wheeler clinched victory for the women finishing in 2 hours, 17 minutes and 47 seconds.

The Philadelphia Marathon is a qualifying race for the Boston Marathon, and awards $10,000 to the first place winner.

While marathon runners dominated the course Sunday, runners of all ages already took their turn during the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon, Rothman Orthopaedics 8K and Kids Fun Run on Saturday.

For full marathon results, visit the Philadelphia Marathon website.



