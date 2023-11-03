Philadelphia Marathon 2023: City announces street closures for weekend events

article

As thousands of runners and event organizers prepare for Philadelphia Marathon Race Weekend, the city is providing information about road closures that will be in effect for the scheduled events.

The race will impact road closures and traffic from Friday, November 17 to Sunday, November 19. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Officials say there will be increased security and traffic regulations, and parking mandates will be strictly enforced.

Impacted roadways will include the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, the I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street, ramps at 15th and Broad Streets, and the I-76 ramp at Spring Garden.

The City of Philadelphia says the following road closures and changes will be in effect:

Friday, November 17

The inner-drive lanes (both directions) of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed, from 9:30 a.m. until 2:45 p.m., on Friday, November 17. At 2:45 p.m., outbound lanes will be opened for the afternoon rush hour. After evening rush hour, all inner lanes (inbound and outbound) from Binswanger Triangle to 20th Street will remain closed. Cross traffic will be permitted on 22nd and 21st Streets.

Saturday, November 18

As part of enhanced security for the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon, City of Philadelphia "No Parking" regulations will be strictly enforced. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated, beginning at 2 a.m. on Saturday, November 18.

Street closures will be in effect for the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon and the Rothman Orthopaedics 8K on Saturday, from 2 a.m. until 3 p.m., along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th and 25th Streets, on Kelly Drive, and numerous other roads in Center City (see complete list below). Prior to Saturday, "No Parking" signs will be posted in the Parkway area, and along the race course. On Saturday, the vicinity near 18th Street and the Parkway, and the Logan Circle area will be closed to vehicular traffic until approximately 11:30 a.m.

2 a.m. Closures

2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)

21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

4 a.m. Closures

I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)

I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound)

6 a.m. Closures

17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street

Market Street, from 6th Street to 16th Street

Chestnut Street, from 5th Street to 8th Street

6th Street, from Market Street to Chestnut Street

5th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street

South Penn Square

Juniper Street, from Chestnut Street to Market Street

John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from Juniper Street to 17th Street

15th Street, from Race Street to Chestnut Street

16th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Locust Street

Lombard Street, from 5th Street to Broad Street

13th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Chestnut Street

Walnut Street, from 12th Street to 34th Street

33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Spring Garden Street

34th Street, from Spring Garden Street to Girard Avenue

Spring Garden Street, from 32nd Street to 34th Street

Girard Avenue, 33rd Street to 38th Street

33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Cecil B. Moore Avenue

Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Diamond Drive

Mt. Pleasant Drive

Fountain Green Drive

Kelly Drive

Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses at traffic control points controlled by Philadelphia Police.

Access to the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Saturday during event hours will be maintained via Spring Garden Street (Spring Garden Street Bridge) to Anne D’ Harnoncourt Drive.

Motorists and pedestrians can expect delays when trying to cross roads or streets along the race course. Police will allow traffic through intersections when possible, depending on the flow of race participants. All streets (with the exception of Eakins Oval) are scheduled to be reopened no later than 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 18, and many roads in Center City will open earlier in the day as they are cleared and serviced. Eakins Oval will be open to traffic by 5 p.m. The inbound, inner drive of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street, will be closed until Sunday at 5 p.m.

Sunday, November 19

As part of enhanced security for the AACR Philadelphia Marathon, City of Philadelphia "No Parking" regulations will be strictly enforced. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated, beginning at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 19.

2 a.m. Closures

2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)

21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

4 a.m. Closures

I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)

I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden Street (eastbound)

6 a.m. Closures

17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street

Arch Street, between 3rd Street and 16th Street

4th Street, between Arch Street and Vine Streets

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Market Street

Chestnut Street, from 6th Street to 16th Street

15th Street from Chestnut Street to Walnut Street

Walnut Street from Broad Street to 34th Street

Chestnut Street, from 33rd Street to 34th Street

34th Street, from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue

Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive

South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drive

East Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic

Avenue of the Republic, from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain

Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue

States Drive to Lansdowne Drive

Lansdowne Drive to Girard Avenue

Girard Avenue Bridge, from Lansdowne Drive to 33rd Street

33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Reservoir Drive

Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Edgley Drive

Edgley Drive, from Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive

Fountain Green Drive, from Edgley Drive to Kelly Drive

Kelly Drive

The Falls Bridge

Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue

Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street

Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses at traffic control points controlled by Philadelphia Police.

Access to the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Sunday during event hours will be maintained via Spring Garden Street (Spring Garden Street Bridge) to Anne D’ Harnoncourt Drive.

Motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians can expect delays when trying to cross roads or streets along the race course. Police will allow traffic through intersections when possible, depending on the flow of race participants. All streets (with the exception of Eakins Oval) are scheduled to be reopened no later than 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 19, and many roads in Center City will open earlier in the day as they are cleared and serviced. Eakins Oval and Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be fully open to traffic by 5 p.m.

Public Transportation

SEPTA will be offering two subway lines, regional rail service and bus service to and from surrounding suburbs during the event. Check the SEPTA website for a list of detours.

For more information about the race, visit the marathon website here.