Philadelphia Marathon announces new dates with scaled back event

The City of Philadelphia announced Tuesday a new preliminary date for the Philadelphia Marathon.

The Philadelphia Marathon will return November 19 through 21.

While the Philadelphia Marathon Weekend is planned to go off without a hitch, there will be a reduced number of runners scaled down to 50%.

"While canceling the 2020 Philadelphia Marathon Weekend was necessary, it was still a difficult announcement to make," said Mayor Jim Kenney.

Mayor Kenney also added, "We are excited as we plan for the return of an iconic Philadelphia event, and we’re committed to creating the safest environment for our staff, athletes, volunteers, and partners. Safety is our top priority, and we continue to work closely with public health experts to plan and execute a safe, successful marathon weekend."

Aside from the reduced numbers, there will be restricted access to start and finish lines exclusively for runners; spectators will be limited to spectator zones located throughout the course of the race.

City officials also say that CDC guidelines will be implemented for hydration and nutrition stations.

