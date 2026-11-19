The Brief A man was shot inside the Wawa on the 7200 block of Rising Sun Avenue Thursday night. The victim was taken to Einstein Medical Center and is in critical condition. Philadelphia police continue to investigate the shooting and urge anyone with information to call their tip line.



Police say a man was shot inside the Wawa on the 7200 block of Rising Sun Avenue at approximately 6:21 p.m. Thursday. Officers transported the victim to Einstein Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition, according to police.

What we know:

Police say the shooting happened inside the Wawa on the 7200 Rising Sun Avenue at around 6:21 p.m. Thursday. The victim was transported by police to Einstein Medical Center and is in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call their tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

The shooting remains under investigation by Philadelphia police. No additional details, including any suspect information, have been released.

Police continue to seek help from the public as their investigation moves forward.