Philadelphia mass shooting: U.S. Marshals ID fourth suspect wanted in shooting that injured 8

Federal authorities have identified the fourth suspect who is wanted in connection to a mass shooting at a SEPTA bus stop that injured eight teenage students.

Asir Boone, 17, was named by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday and a $5,000 reward has been issued for information that leads to his arrest. Boone, who is described by authorities as 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, is considered armed and dangerous.

The public identification of Boone came less than 24-hours after U.S. Marshals arrested 19-year-old Jermahd Carter at his father's house in Philadelphia. Carter was the third suspect apprehended in connection with the shooting.

Marshals on Tuesday night urged the fourth suspect – now identified as Boone – to surrender.

Jamaal Tucker and Anhile Buggs, both 18, were previously apprehended by police and Marshals in connection to the bus stop shooting. Sources say both Tucker and Buggs have extensive criminal records.

Investigators say Tucker turned himself in after he learned police visited his home with an arrest warrant. FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports Tucker cooperated with police, which led to Buggs' arrest at a West Philadelphia home where they found a modified .40 caliber Glock 22 pistol.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said the gun, equipped with a Glock switch and laser sights, matched the bullet cases found at the crime scene.

Investigators say three shooters got out of a stolen car and fired over two dozen shots at a group of Northeast High School students waiting at a SEPTA bus stop on the 7300 block of Rising Sun Avenue.

Eight students, including seven boys and one girl, between the ages of 15-17 were struck multiple times by gunfire. Seven of the victims are said to be in stable condition, and police say a 16-year-old boy was critically wounded by nine gunshot wounds to the torso.

Philadelphia police officer Christian Rodriguez was later credited for providing emergency medical treatment at the shooting scene that Commissioner Kevin Bethel said "may have saved the lives of many of the young people."