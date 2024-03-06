Philadelphia shooting injures 7, SEPTA buses struck multiple times: sources

Several people were once again injured by gunfire in an incident involving a SEPTA bus, sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. at Rising Sun and Cottman avenues in Northeast Philadelphia.

All seven of the victims appear to be juveniles, sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley. Four of the victims were taken to Torresdale Hosptial, where sources say one has been listed in critical condition. Three others are considered to be in stable condition with gunshot wounds to their legs or lower body.

Sources also say that two SEPTA buses were struck by gunfire, including one that was struck more than dozen times by the incident. So far, no injuries have been reported to anyone who was on the buses.

Officials have yet to provide more info on the circumstances surrounding the shooting or the conditions of the victims.

Wednesday’s shooting comes amid a series of violent incidents involving SEPTA busses that have left three people dead and four others injured earlier this week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.