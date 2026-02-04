Philadelphia Museum of Art reverts to original name, retains new branding

The Brief The Philadelphia Museum of Art is returning to its original name after a recent rebrand. The griffin logo and new brand identity will remain in place. The PhAM acronym will no longer be used, and digital channels will revert to "philamuseum."



The Philadelphia Museum of Art announced it will revert to its original name, while keeping its recently introduced griffin logo and updated brand identity, following recommendations from a task force and feedback from the community.

Museum returns to original name but keeps new logo

What we know:

The museum’s board of trustees voted unanimously to bring back the "Philadelphia Museum of Art" name, according to a press release.

The griffin logo, introduced in recent months, will remain part of the museum’s identity.

What they're saying:

"An essential part of brand stewardship is innovating, and also listening," said Daniel Weiss, George D. Widener Director and CEO of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. "Returning to the name that is beloved by staff, trustees, and members is an important gesture. We now have a system that our entire community can rally around—so we can dedicate ourselves to the important opportunities of our mission."

The museum will update its digital presence, including its website, email addresses, and social media, to use "philamuseum."

The PhAM acronym will be discontinued.

Community and board feedback drove the decision

The backstory:

The changes come after an interdisciplinary task force of trustees and staff reviewed the rebrand process and surveyed museum staff, trustees, members, and the Philadelphia-area public.

Survey results showed a strong preference for returning to the original name, while the griffin logo was seen as a bold, engaging symbol.

The museum’s leadership says the updates are meant to honor the institution’s heritage while providing a platform to reach a wider audience.

"Dan and the entire team have quickly and importantly found a way to embrace the heritage of the museum, and provide a platform to widen our audience," said Ellen Caplan, chair of the museum’s board.

The museum describes itself as a destination for both local and international visitors, aiming to serve all of Philadelphia’s diverse communities through its collections, exhibitions, and events.

What we don't know:

The press release does not specify the exact timeline for when all updates will be completed or if there will be any changes to upcoming exhibitions or programming.