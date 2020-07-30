Philadelphia NAACP President Rodney Muhammad issues statement on anti-semitic post

In a new statement released Thursday morning, Philadelphia NAACP President Rodney Muhammad expressed regret for sharing an anti-Semetic image on social media last week, which sparked calls for his resignation.

"I do regret the insult, pain and offense it caused to all particularly those of the Jewish community by this unfortunate episode," Muhammad said in a statement.

The image, which features and offensive caricature of a Jewish man, was shared by Philadelphia NAACP Rodney Muhammad last Thursday.

(WARNING: Images in the video above may be offensive)

The Anti-Defamation League has characterized the image as a hate symbol and says it mistakenly attributed a quote to Voltaire when it actually came from a neo-nazi.

The quote reads, "To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize."

The image also features pictures of Ice Cube, DeSean Jackson, and Nick Cannon, who have all come under fire in recent weeks for anti-Semitic comments.

"Last Thursday I learned of an image posted on my timeline that bared significant offense to the Jewish community," Muhammad said. "After learning of its significance I immediately of my own volition removed it."

In the statement, Muhammad outlined several instances in which the NAACP has worked with the Jewish community, including hosting an annual event for the past three years at the Museum of American Jewish History.

"I am not antisemitic and from my national and state Presidents, the NAACP strongly condemns offensive language or imagery, hate speech and anti-Semitism," Muhammad said.

Rodney Muhammad

In the days since the image was shared, Pennsylvania leaders like Gov. Tom Wolf, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, and the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia have called for Muhammad's resignation.

Editors Note: FOX 29 does not normally show symbols of hate. After conversations with the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, FOX 29 has decided to show the image for educational purposes.

