Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia named 'Best City for Street Art' in the US this year

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Philadelphia named best city for street art

Philadelphia is getting recognized for its many displays of public art, being named the "Best City for Street Art" by USA Today.

PHILADELPHIA - Streets filled with color and creativity, breathtaking murals and sculptures around every corner - just walking around Philadelphia is an experience all its own.

And now the city is being recognized for its endless displays of public art.

USA Today named Philly the 'Best City for Street Art' with its Readers' Choice Awards for 2023.

MORE HEADLINES:

The city's pride for its art doesn't stop there. It's "Mural Arts Philadelphia" program requires all new construction projects to devote one percent of their total budget to site-specific public art.

Did you know you can even take a mural tour? What a unique way to get to know Philadelphia!