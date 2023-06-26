Bovine Bandits! 'Mischievous' herd of cows break free in Chester County neighborhood

article

One home in Chester County got a very unexpected visit from some very large guests!

The "suspicious" herd of cows caused quite the scene when they escaped their pens to wander around an East Bradford neighborhood last week.

"Our officers responded quickly, in hopes to catch this group of mischievous perpetrators in action," West Chester police joked in a Facebook post.

After an initial stare-down, police say they slowly walked the herd safely back to their home.

News of the udder catastrophe quickly spread around town, sparking some clever comments from residents: