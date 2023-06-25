Storms down trees, dump heavy rain, flooding NE Philadelphia homes

Severe weather Sunday resulted in flooded basements and huge headaches for some families in Philadelphia.

"Water was up into my calves and that was the worst. I’ve never seen it like that before," Jeffrey Youmans said.

Residents living on a stretch of Farnsworth Avenue spent Sunday dumping out as much water as they could from their homes.

"This was a brand-new floor. I just put down this floor a month ago," Youmans continued. "Guess what? This is the third time this happened this week."

The storms were strong enough to send a tree into a home at the corner of Ryan and Rowland Avenue, in Mayfair, and flooded out Pennypack Park. The busy week of rain combined with the incline into the lower levels of the homes made for headaches anytime the sky opened.

"There’s water inside my dryer, so I’m gonna guess that’s no good anymore," resident Theresa Lichtman said. "I don’t know if the city can come and level things off. I just don’t know."

For Lichtman, the issue is compounded by the vacant home next door. Her roof is caving in from issues next door. That’s a small amount of the stress, she says, being caused by the problem property left by a tenant who passed away last year.

"It’s been a year and now that happened, so I can’t imagine the water coming into my home. I went to L&I on Friday and they said someone will come out December 6. I said December 6? I can’t. I’m not going to have a home," Lichtman said.

