Philadelphia named no. 1 bed bug infested city, beating out New York City & Chicago

Terminix has released its list of the top 50 bed bug infested cities on Friday, and unfortunately in this scenario, Philadelphia came in first place.

Beating out New York City (third) and Chicago (second), Philadelphia took the number one spot as the city with the biggest bed bug infestation.

According to the Terminix press release, bed bugs are small parasitic insects that feed on human blood, and they have become a growing concern in recent years.

This list was generated using Terminix service data from October 2022 through September 2023 and focuses on key metropolitan areas. However, according to the CDC, the presence of bed bugs, "has recently been spreading rapidly in parts of the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe."

To help raise awareness around the increasing prevalence of bed bugs as holiday travel begins, Terminix pest expert Eric Braun, recommends the following precautions in the press release:

Research and choose accommodations wisely: Bed bug introductions can happen anywhere, whether it’s a five-star resort or a budget-friendly motel. Before booking a hotel or vacation rental, read recent reviews and check for any reports of bed bug incidents.

Check the space upon arrival: Upon entering the hotel room or rental property, conduct a thorough inspection for any signs of bed bugs. Check the mattress, sheets, headboard and furniture for dark stains, shed skin or live bugs. Remember, bed bugs can hide in cracks and crevices, so be meticulous in this search.

Keep luggage and personal belongings off the floor: Bed bugs can easily crawl onto luggage and personal belongings if it is placed on the floor or near infested areas. Instead, place bags on hard surfaces, such as on top of dressers or tables, to minimize the risk of bed bug hitchhikers.

Inspect luggage and clothing before entering the home: To help avoid a possible new introduction inside the home, consider inspecting luggage and personal belongings outside the home.

Dry clothes on high heat: If signs of bed bugs are spotted in personal belongings, immediately place all dryer safe items in the dryer on high heat. High heat can kill the life stages of bed bugs.

Terminix is encouraging travelers to be proactive about bed bug prevention during the holiday travel season and use the tips above to minimize the risk of encountering bed bugs and ensure a safe and enjoyable trip.

For more information or to schedule a free inspection, please visit Terminix.com.