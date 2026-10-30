Philadelphia police officer hit by car during traffic stop in Germantown

The Brief A Philadelphia police officer was hit by a car on the 5600 block of Germantown Avenue around 5:15 p.m. Friday. Officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle when the driver hit the officer, police say. Both the driver and passenger are in custody.



A Philadelphia police officer was hit by a car while attempting to pull over a stolen vehicle Friday around 5:15 p.m., according to police. The incident happened on the 5600 block of Germantown Avenue.

What we know:

Philadelphia officers spotted a stolen vehicle in traffic and attempted to stop it, police say.

During the stop, the driver maneuvered the car and struck the officer.

The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening, according to police.

Police say both the driver and passenger of the stolen vehicle are minors and are now in custody.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what charges will be brought against the two juveniles.