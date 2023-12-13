Philadelphia officers involved in shootout with suspect identified

Four Philadelphia police officers involved in a shootout with a suspect over the weekend were identified by the department on Wednesday.

The incident unfolded back on Sunday morning, around 2:30 a.m. when officers were called to Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard for reports of shots fired by a man driving a Dodge pickup truck.

Officials say a responding officer spotted the pick-up and radioed for backup before pulling over the vehicle at the intersection of Saint Vincent and Roosevelt Boulevard. As the officer approached the vehicle, police say the driver, identified as 40-year-old Dioul Devaughn, sped away on Saint Vincent and northbound on Roosevelt Boulevard.

A short time later, Officer Christopher Rycek and Officer Harry Glenn of the highway patrol unit attempted to pull over the truck on the 800 block of Frankford Avenue and pulled in front of the truck.

During that stop, police say Devaughn rammed the back of the officers’ patrol car and began shooting at them as they exited the vehicle.

Officer Glenn, 6-year veteran, was shot once in the ankle and suffered a graze wound to the face. Officer Rycek, 9-year veteran, was also grazed on the bridge of his nose.

Related article

Both officers were able to return fire.

Police say Officer Michael Mitchell, 34 and Officer Kenneth Fazio, 40 arrived on the scene and pulled up behind the truck and also fired at Devaughn, who was still inside the truck.

Devaughn was also struck by gunfire and was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Both Officer Rycek, 32, and Officer Glenn, 31, were released from the hospital earlier in the week.

Devaugh is now facing a long list of charges, including two counts of attempted murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

All four officers have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an officer-involved shooting investigation and internal affairs investigation.