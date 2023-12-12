Suspect charged in shootout with Philadelphia police that injured 2 officers

Authorities have charged a man who they say opened fire on officers during a traffic stop last weekend in Philadelphia.

Dioul Devaughn, 40, is facing four sets of charges for each of the officer involved in the early Sunday morning shootout.

Officers were called to Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired by a man driving a Dodge pick-up.

A responding officer spotted the pick-up and radioed for backup before pulling over the vehicle at the intersection of Saint Vincent and Roosevelt Boulevard.

As the officer approached the vehicle, police say the driver, believed to be Devaughn, sped away on Saint Vincent and northbound on Roosevelt Boulevard.

Featured article

Two Highway Patrol officers pulled over the truck a short time later on the 8000 block of Frankford Avenue. During the traffic stop, police say Devaughn rammed the rear of their patrol car and fired at the officers as they exited their vehicle.

A 31-year-old officer was struck in the ankle and suffered a graze wound to the head, according to police. The second officer, a 32-year-old, was grazed in the bridge of the nose by gunfire.

Police say both officers returned fire, and two other responding officers also fired at the driver.

Devaughn was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital in critical condition. Both officers who were injured in the gunfight have since been released from the hospital.

Devaughn is facing a long list of charges, including two counts of Attempted Murder for each officer he is alleged to have struck with gunfire.