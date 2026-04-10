Philadelphia parking garage to be demolished after deadly collapse

The Brief The parking garage at the center of a deadly partial collapse is expected to be demolished. Crews are still working to recover two workers who are presumed dead after rescue efforts were called off on Thursday. The investigation into what caused the collapse is ongoing.



A parking garage in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood is expected to be demolished Friday after a partial collapse killed one worker and left two others missing and presumed dead.

The backstory:

The collapse happened at about 2:17 p.m. Wednesday near 30th Street and Grays Ferry Avenue.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and immediately rescued one worker, who later died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Two other workers were considered missing after the collapse, and later presumed dead after search and rescue efforts turned up no signs of life at the collapse scene.

The workers have not yet been identified.

"We want you to know that we indeed grieve their loss tonight, and we will continue to stand by shoulder-to-shoulder to support those families that have been directly impacted," said Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker in a Thursday night press conference.

All three victims were members of Ironworkers Local 401 and the Philadelphia building and construction trades.

Search and rescue operators had been working around the clock at the garage, as technical specialists worked to stabilize the remainder of the garage and four highly trained search dogs scoured the scene.

Parked announced Thursday night that their rescue efforts had transitioned to a recovery effort.

The garage was under construction and owned by the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

What's next:

A controlled demolition of the structure at 3000 Grays Ferry Ave is expected to begin Friday afternoon, according to the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management. Officials warned residents to expect increased activity and noise in the area and advised nearby businesses and residents to avoid the scene and keep windows closed during the process.

The collapse centered around one of the garage's staircases and the remainder of the structure is expected to be demolished Friday as recovery efforts continue.

The collapse has impacted the local community, with streets closed from 29th Street to 33rd Street along Grays Ferry Avenue and the nearby shopping plaza remaining closed.

Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel and First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford emphasized that safety is the top priority and urged residents to avoid the area.

The investigation into the cause of the collapse is ongoing, with local, state and federal agencies involved.

"We will continue to investigate this garage collapse, and we will do it thoroughly and efficiently to learn all the relevant facts of this terrible tragedy," said Parker. Solicitor Rene Garcia added, "There are many agencies, local, state and federal, that are conducting investigations because now is the best time to preserve all evidence."

Rescue efforts led by the Philadelphia Fire Department are ongoing, with support from local and regional teams using robots, drones, and detection dogs.

The Office of Emergency Management is coordinating the response and supporting residents and businesses affected by the collapse.

Timeline:

A second crane with a wrecking ball is being brought in for the controlled demolition, which is expected to create loud noise and increased activity around the site.

City officials ask residents and businesses to stay away from the area and keep windows closed during the process.

The general contractor, HSC Builders and Construction Managers, is preparing the site for debris removal and the next phase of search and recovery.

OSHA is leading the investigation into the cause of the collapse, with collaboration from state and local agencies.

The city is working with the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and other partners to keep the public informed. Residents in need of trauma support are encouraged to call 988 for assistance.

Officials said they will hold a community meeting and provide explanations as soon as more information is available.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker has directed all flags across Philadelphia to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the ironworkers lost in the collapse. She asks the community to keep the families of the workers in their prayers.

Community impact and available resources

The city’s Department of Commerce is offering emergency grants to businesses unable to open due to the collapse.

Residents in need of counseling or trauma care can contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Office of Community Advocacy and Engagement at 215-686-0061 or DBHIDS at 988.

The Philadelphia Health Department is monitoring air quality around the site and reports no pollution spikes so far.

Residents can check air quality updates and set up notifications through BreathePhilly.