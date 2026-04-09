Philly parking garage collapse: 1 confirmed dead, 2 presumed dead as search shifts to recovery

The Brief A parking garage under construction collapsed near 30th Street and Grays Ferry Avenue in South Philadelphia on Wednesday, April 8. One person died, two were injured, and two others remain missing and are presumed deceased, according to city officials. Residents are urged to avoid the area as search, recovery and demolition operations continue.



Two workers remain missing and are presumed dead, while another was pronounced dead after a partial collapse at a parking garage under construction in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia, according to city officials.

Emergency response and search efforts continue in South Philadelphia

City officials said the collapse happened at about 2:17 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, and first responders arrived immediately.

One person was rescued and taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where they were pronounced deceased.

Two others remain missing and are presumed deceased, according to Mayor Parker.

"We want you to know that we indeed grieve their loss tonight, and we will continue to stand by shoulder to shoulder to support those families that have been directly impacted," said Parker.

She added that all three individuals are members of Ironworkers Local 401 and the Philadelphia building and construction trades.

Officials said search and rescue operations have been ongoing around the clock, with multiple agencies and technical specialists involved.

Four highly trained search dogs were used to look for signs of life, but none were found, leading the city to shift from rescue to recovery operations.

City agencies are canvassing nearby neighborhoods to notify residents about the demolition operation scheduled to begin Friday morning. The area remains cordoned off, and the public is urged to stay away for safety reasons.

Officials said that at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, a unified command met to set new objectives, including safely searching for life and planning to bring down the unstable structure.

By Thursday, search dogs and technology confirmed no signs of life, and preparations began for controlled demolition.

What they're saying:

Managing Director Adam Thiel said, "From now through first light, the site will be secured and continually monitored...that building is being monitored continuously. That will continue through the night and until this incident is brought to a safe close."

Fire Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson described the initial rescue efforts, saying, "Members of Squad 47, which are a block away, responded immediately when they heard the sound of that structure collapsing... They were able to pull to safety one person that was in the garage."

He explained that the structure was too unstable for further rescue attempts, and engineers determined a controlled demolition using a wrecking ball approach was the safest strategy.

Public safety and ongoing investigation

The collapse has impacted the local community, with streets closed from 29th Street to 33rd Street along Grays Ferry Avenue and the nearby shopping plaza remaining closed.

Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel and First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford emphasized that safety is the top priority and urged residents to avoid the area.

The investigation into the cause of the collapse is ongoing, with local, state and federal agencies involved.

"We will continue to investigate this garage collapse, and we will do it thoroughly and efficiently to learn all of the relevant facts of this terrible tragedy," said Parker. Solicitor Rene Garcia added, "There are many agencies, local, state and federal that are conducting investigations because now is the best time to preserve all evidence."

The city is working with the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and other partners to keep the public informed. Residents in need of trauma support are encouraged to call 988 for assistance.

Mayor Parker said, "We are working with all of our intergovernmental stakeholders, and we are grateful for their support." She also thanked the Philadelphia Fire Department, Pennsylvania Task Force One, OSHA, and other agencies for their collaboration.

The backstory:

The collapse triggered an immediate response from emergency crews and a large-scale search effort. High-tech tools and specialized teams have been working around the clock since Tuesday afternoon.

The parking garage was owned by CHOP and was under construction at the time of the collapse.

What's next:

The city said the remainder of the unstable building will be demolished as recovery efforts continue and crews work to recover the bodies of the missing workers.

The CEO of PreCast Services told FOX 29 they are in contact with the families of the workers.

Officials said they will hold a community meeting and provide explanations as soon as more information is available.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the names of the workers who died or the exact cause of the collapse. The investigation by OSHA is ongoing, and further details about what led to the structural failure have not been made public.