Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell resigning after 7 years

Philadelphia's leader of city parks and recreational facilities is stepping down from her post, according to Mayor Jim Kenney.

On Thursday, Kenney announced the resignation of Kathryn Ott Lovell as Commissioner of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation.

"When the pandemic forced us all outdoors, our City parks and playgrounds quickly became the center of our lives. During that time, Kathryn led a team at PPR to serve Philadelphians in new ways - turning recreation centers into virtual learning hubs and transforming residential blocks into mobile summer camp experiences," Mayor Kenney said. "I thank her for her service and wish her the best."

According to the Mayor's Office, Lovell is moving on to be the President and CEO of the Philadelphia Visitors Center Corporation, which helps enhance the experience of visitors to Philadelphia.

"As a lifelong Philadelphian, serving the city I love, being the Commissioner for the past seven and a half years has been a tremendous honor," Lovell said. "I'm incredible proud of the work the Parks & Rec team has achieved during the Kenney Administration."

Lovell has spearheaded numerous projects for Parks & Recreation during her tenure, including advancements to city recreational centers and the search for lifeguards to allow for the opening of city pools in the summer.

She will remain in her role until June 2 and then Orlando Rendon will take over as the acting commissioner.

Rendon, a Temple University graduate, expressed his excitement for the new role saying, "I am looking forward to working with the amazing and dedicated staff to provide an exciting and fun summer for Philadelphia's children, youth and families."