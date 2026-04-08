PA trooper pleads guilty to making AI porn on work computer

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The Brief A Pennsylvania State Police corporal in Montgomery County has pleaded guilty to multiple pornography-related charges. Stephen Kamnik pleaded guilty to using work devices to create AI-generated porn, possessing child sexual abuse material and more. Kamnik has been suspended without pay.



A Pennsylvania State Police corporal pleaded guilty on Wednesday to more than a dozen pornography charges, including child porn, and using work computers to create AI-generated porn.

State officer pleads guilty

What we know:

Stephen Kamnik pleaded guilty to 15 charges in Montgomery County on Wednesday, Attorney General Dave Sunday announced, including nine felonies.

According to the charging documents, Kamnik abused state resources "for years… for his own personal sexual gratification." Officials said Kamnik secretly filmed women, including while on duty, used a secured law enforcement database to collect hundreds of photos of Pennsylvania women and used those photos to create AI-generated porn.

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In some cases, officials said that Kamnik did this on work devices, while on duty at the Montgomery County barracks. In one case, police said Kamnik illegally filmed a Montgomery County judge in court, "which Kamnik also edited for apparent lewd purposes."

Kamnik also pleaded guilty to possessing child sexual abuse material, and going into a women's locker room at state police barracks to take photos.

What's next:

Kamnik has been suspended without pay. He will be sentenced on July 8.