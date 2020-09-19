Philadelphia police identify 1 of 2 gunmen who fired at officers, $10K reward offered

Philadelphia police have issued an arrest warrant for one of the suspects they say opened fire on three plainclothes officers in the city's Cedarbrook neighborhood Friday night.

Jeffione Thomas, 28, has been identified as the suspect who first opened fire on the officers after they approached him while he was riding a bike.

Thomas is wanted for attempted murder, as well as firearms violations. The second gunman has yet to be identified.

Police say Thomas was slowly riding a bike next to the officers near Sharpnack and Fayette Streets around 8 p.m. Friday.

Jeffione Thomas, 28, is wanted for opening fire on three plainclothes officers Friday night, leaving two of them injured. (Philadelphia Police Department

When one of the officers rolled down their window to ask if he was okay, police say Thomas yelled an expletive and opened fire on their vehicle.

The officers were able to pull over and return fire, when they say a second gunman further down the street also began firing at them.

Police say the officer who was driving was wearing a bulletproof vest that stopped a round that traveled through his a door of the car, as well as his seat. A female officer suffered a cut to her leg. The third officer was not struck.

Both of the injured officers were taken to Einstein Medical Center to be checked out and were listed in stable condition. It was not clear as of Friday night if the female officer had suffered a cut from broken glass or gunfire.

Thomas is described by police as 5'7", 180 pounds. His last known address was on the 7800 block of Fayette Street.

Anyone with information about Thomas' whereabouts is asked to contact police.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of suspects.

